Competition monthly highlights—November 2020

Published on: 30 November 2020
Updated on: 23 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
  • EU antitrust
  • Commission issues infringement decision against Teva and Cephalon for delaying entry of sleep disorders drug
  • Commission issues SO to Amazon regarding use of seller data and launches second investigation into Amazon’s practices regarding ‘buy box’ and Prime Label
  • Court of Justice allows appeal against General Court’s annulment of amended heat stabiliers cartel decision
  • Court of Justice agrees with Advocate General’s opinion that SABAM’s tariffs for music festival organisers is not an abuse of a dominant position
  • Court of Justice confirms that claim alleging breach of German abuse of dominance law should be heard in German courts
  • General Court substantially dismisses appeal against Lithuanian rail abuse of dominance decision; fine reduced
This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the Commission’s infringement decision against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Cephalon Inc imposing a €60.5m fine for concluding a ‘pay-for-delay’ settlement agreement that delayed the market entry of a generic version of Modafinil (2) the CMA’s infringement decision against ComparetheMarket imposing a fine of £17.9m for breaching Chapter I of the Competition Act 1998 and Article 101 TFEU for entering into a network of wide most favoured nation clauses with home insurers, (3) the CAT’s judgment in JD Sports Fashion plc v CMA, an appeal against the CMA’s decision to prohibit its takeover of Footasylum plc, (4) the UK Government’s publication of the National Security and Investment Bill, which creates a new notification regime for foreign investments that raise national security concerns, and (5) the CMA’s reviews of its merger guidelines, guidance on its jurisdiction to review mergers and the procedures for those reviews and revised guidance on the operation of its ‘mergers intelligence function’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

