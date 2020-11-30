Competition monthly highlights—November 2020

Article summary

This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the Commission’s infringement decision against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Cephalon Inc imposing a €60.5m fine for concluding a ‘pay-for-delay’ settlement agreement that delayed the market entry of a generic version of Modafinil (2) the CMA’s infringement decision against ComparetheMarket imposing a fine of £17.9m for breaching Chapter I of the Competition Act 1998 and Article 101 TFEU for entering into a network of wide most favoured nation clauses with home insurers, (3) the CAT’s judgment in JD Sports Fashion plc v CMA, an appeal against the CMA’s decision to prohibit its takeover of Footasylum plc, (4) the UK Government’s publication of the National Security and Investment Bill, which creates a new notification regime for foreign investments that raise national security concerns, and (5) the CMA’s reviews of its merger guidelines, guidance on its jurisdiction to review mergers and the procedures for those reviews and revised guidance on the operation of its ‘mergers intelligence function’. or to read the full analysis.