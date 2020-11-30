- Competition monthly highlights—November 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
- EU antitrust
- Commission issues infringement decision against Teva and Cephalon for delaying entry of sleep disorders drug
- Commission issues SO to Amazon regarding use of seller data and launches second investigation into Amazon’s practices regarding ‘buy box’ and Prime Label
- Court of Justice allows appeal against General Court’s annulment of amended heat stabiliers cartel decision
- Court of Justice agrees with Advocate General’s opinion that SABAM’s tariffs for music festival organisers is not an abuse of a dominant position
- Court of Justice confirms that claim alleging breach of German abuse of dominance law should be heard in German courts
- General Court substantially dismisses appeal against Lithuanian rail abuse of dominance decision; fine reduced
- EU State aid
- Court of Justice agrees with Advocate General’s opinion that Denmark TV 2 should pay illegality interest on State aid received to fund a designated SGEI
- UK antitrust
- CMA fines ComparetheMarket £17.9m for using MFN clauses in certain contracts with home insurance providers
- CMA issues infringement decision against two companies in roofing materials cartel; closes case against third company
- CMA publishes updated guidance on procedures for running Competition Act 1998 cases
- UK mergers
- CAT partially upholds appeal against the CMA’s phase 2 decision in JD Sports/Footasylum
- CAT rejects Facebook appeal over IEO derogation requests
- Acquisition of Seedre by Crowdcube referred for phase 2 investigation through the CMA’s fast track procedure
- FNZ/GBST merger prohibited
- Yorkshire Purchasing/Findel merger abandoned
- UK government publishes bill with proposed new FDI regime
- CMA consults on proposed amendments to Merger Assessment Guidance
- CMA launches consultation on changes to two merger guidance documents
- Private actions
- High Court dismisses The Durham Company Limited’s State aid damages claim
- Supreme Court dismisses Servier’s appeal concerning the binding nature of finding of facts in the General Court’s Servier judgment; reference to the Court of Justice unnecessary
- Competition policy
- Government accepts CMA’s recommendations in its final report relating to online platform and digital markets; government to establish a new Digital Markets Unit within the CMA
- Dates for your diary
This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the Commission’s infringement decision against Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited and Cephalon Inc imposing a €60.5m fine for concluding a ‘pay-for-delay’ settlement agreement that delayed the market entry of a generic version of Modafinil (2) the CMA’s infringement decision against ComparetheMarket imposing a fine of £17.9m for breaching Chapter I of the Competition Act 1998 and Article 101 TFEU for entering into a network of wide most favoured nation clauses with home insurers, (3) the CAT’s judgment in JD Sports Fashion plc v CMA, an appeal against the CMA’s decision to prohibit its takeover of Footasylum plc, (4) the UK Government’s publication of the National Security and Investment Bill, which creates a new notification regime for foreign investments that raise national security concerns, and (5) the CMA’s reviews of its merger guidelines, guidance on its jurisdiction to review mergers and the procedures for those reviews and revised guidance on the operation of its ‘mergers intelligence function’.
