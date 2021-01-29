Competition monthly highlights—January 2021

Article summary

This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the Court of Justice's judgment in Case C- 595/18 P The Goldman Sachs Group v Commission, in which it confirmed Goldman Sachs’ lability for its subsidiaries role in the power cables cartel; (2) the Commission’s decision to fines Valve and five publishers of PC video games €7.8m for geo-blocking practices; and (3) the Court of Justice’s judgment in Case C- 450/19 Kilpailu- ja kuluttajavirasto, a national reference from Finland in which it clarified the infringement duration for bid rigging. or to read the full analysis.