Competition monthly highlights—January 2021

Published on: 29 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
  • EU antitrust
  • Court of Justice dismisses Qualcomm’s appeal regarding request for information in abuse of dominance investigation
  • Court of Justice confirms Goldman Sachs’ lability for its subsidiaries role in power cables cartel
  • Court of Justice rules that national competition law cannot be interpret in a way that creates a ‘systemic risk’ to antitrust enforcement
  • Court of Justice dismisses Commission’s appeal regarding damages for interest payments for fine in paper envelopes cartel
  • Court of Justice confirms infringement duration for bid rigging
  • Advocate General provides guidance on the interaction between Article 102 TFEU and databases
This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the Court of Justice's judgment in Case C- 595/18 P The Goldman Sachs Group v Commission, in which it confirmed Goldman Sachs’ lability for its subsidiaries role in the power cables cartel; (2) the Commission’s decision to fines Valve and five publishers of PC video games €7.8m for geo-blocking practices; and (3) the Court of Justice’s judgment in Case C- 450/19 Kilpailu- ja kuluttajavirasto, a national reference from Finland in which it clarified the infringement duration for bid rigging. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

