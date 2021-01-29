- Competition monthly highlights—January 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
- EU antitrust
- Court of Justice dismisses Qualcomm’s appeal regarding request for information in abuse of dominance investigation
- Court of Justice confirms Goldman Sachs’ lability for its subsidiaries role in power cables cartel
- Court of Justice rules that national competition law cannot be interpret in a way that creates a ‘systemic risk’ to antitrust enforcement
- Court of Justice dismisses Commission’s appeal regarding damages for interest payments for fine in paper envelopes cartel
- Court of Justice confirms infringement duration for bid rigging
- Advocate General provides guidance on the interaction between Article 102 TFEU and databases
- Commission fines Valve and five publishers of PC video games €7.8m for geo-blocking practices
- EU mergers
- General Court dismisses KPN’s second attempt to annul Ziggo’s acquisition of Liberty Global
- London Stock Exchange Group’s acquisition of Refinitive Business conditionally cleared after phase II
- EU State aid
- Advocate General recommends Court of Justice should dismiss appeals regarding Spanish tax scheme for amortisation of financial goodwill for foreign acquisitions
- General Court dismisses appeal regarding French aid financing training courses in the use of construction machinery
- UK mergers
- TVS Europe Distribution Limited/3G Truck & Trailer Parts Limited merger prohibited; TVS Europe Distribution Limited required to sell 3G Truck & Trailer Parts Limited
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (1) the Court of Justice's judgment in Case C- 595/18 P The Goldman Sachs Group v Commission, in which it confirmed Goldman Sachs’ lability for its subsidiaries role in the power cables cartel; (2) the Commission’s decision to fines Valve and five publishers of PC video games €7.8m for geo-blocking practices; and (3) the Court of Justice’s judgment in Case C- 450/19 Kilpailu- ja kuluttajavirasto, a national reference from Finland in which it clarified the infringement duration for bid rigging.
