Competition monthly highlights—September 2021

Article summary

This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (i) a judgment from the General Court which partially dismissed Altice’s appeal against the Commission’s gun-jumping fine concerning its acquisition of PT Portugal, (ii) the CAT’s decision to grant the second-ever CPO in relation to a damages claim against BT for alleged abuse of dominance in the landline telephone services market, and (iii) a judgment from the Court of Justice which partially set aside the General Court’s judgment regarding Belgium’s excess profit tax scheme for multinational companies. or to read the full analysis.