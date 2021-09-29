LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Competition monthly highlights—September 2021

Published on: 29 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
  • EU antitrust
  • General Courts dismisses appeals against Commission’s electrolytic capacitors cartel decision
  • AG proposes a unified test for the protection against double jeopardy (ne bis in idem) under the Charter of Fundamental Rights
  • Commission approves Greek measures to increase access to electricity for PPC's competitors
  • EU mergers
  • General Court partially dismisses Altice’s appeal against Commission’s gun-jumping fine regarding its acquisition of PT Portugal; fine reduced by €6.22m
  • EU State aid
This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (i) a judgment from the General Court which partially dismissed Altice’s appeal against the Commission’s gun-jumping fine concerning its acquisition of PT Portugal, (ii) the CAT’s decision to grant the second-ever CPO in relation to a damages claim against BT for alleged abuse of dominance in the landline telephone services market, and (iii) a judgment from the Court of Justice which partially set aside the General Court’s judgment regarding Belgium’s excess profit tax scheme for multinational companies. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

