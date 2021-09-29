- Competition monthly highlights—September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) and competition law
- EU antitrust
- General Courts dismisses appeals against Commission’s electrolytic capacitors cartel decision
- AG proposes a unified test for the protection against double jeopardy (ne bis in idem) under the Charter of Fundamental Rights
- Commission approves Greek measures to increase access to electricity for PPC's competitors
- EU mergers
- General Court partially dismisses Altice’s appeal against Commission’s gun-jumping fine regarding its acquisition of PT Portugal; fine reduced by €6.22m
- EU State aid
- Judgment sets aside General Court’s judgment regarding Belgium’s excess profit tax scheme for multinational companies; certain aspects referred back to General Court
- Judgment dismisses FVE’s appeal against approval of Czech aid scheme for renewable energy
- AG opines on interpretation of ‘undertakings in difficulty’ in context of State aid
- AG suggests compensation for aquaculture damage caused by protected birds could constitute State aid
- Judgment partially upholds modified Lithuanian aid measures relating to LNG-Terminal
- General Court dismisses appeal regarding Commission’s decision to open in-depth State aid investigation into Spain’s support for coal power plants
- General Court annuls Commission’s decision regarding Greece’s support to aluminium producer
- Appeal against French aid for offshore wind farms dismissed
- General Court rules no need to make a ruling on Italian motorways investment plan
- General Court rules Ryanair and TUIfly must repay unlawful Klagenfurt airport State aid
- General Court rules that TUIfly cannot have access to Klagenfurt airport State aid file
- General Court rules that AlzChem cannot have access to Klagenfurt airport State aid case
- UK antitrust
- CAT dismisses standalone damages claim brought by drinks wholesaler for alleged abuse of dominance by Coca-Cola’s GB bottler
- UK private actions
- CAT grants second CPO damages claim against BT for alleged abuse of dominance in landline telephone services market
- Dates for your diary
Article summary
This month’s edition of Competition highlights include (amongst other things): (i) a judgment from the General Court which partially dismissed Altice’s appeal against the Commission’s gun-jumping fine concerning its acquisition of PT Portugal, (ii) the CAT’s decision to grant the second-ever CPO in relation to a damages claim against BT for alleged abuse of dominance in the landline telephone services market, and (iii) a judgment from the Court of Justice which partially set aside the General Court’s judgment regarding Belgium’s excess profit tax scheme for multinational companies.
