LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / AGMs / Holding an AGM

Legal News

BlackRock’s voting option enfranchisement of little use for retail investors

Published on: 13 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • BlackRock’s voting option enfranchisement of little use for retail investors
  • What about retail investors?
  • Law Commission proposals
  • Blockchain as a solution?

Article summary

Corporate analysis: BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has announced plans to expand the voting options for US and UK institutional clients and pooled pension funds that are invested in its index strategies, to allow them to directly vote on resolutions at annual meetings. The change is currently set to take place during 2022 and will affect about half of the approximately £3.5trn index equity assets that it currently holds under management. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
4 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
2 Q&As
4 Precedents
View More