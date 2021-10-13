BlackRock’s voting option enfranchisement of little use for retail investors

Article summary

Corporate analysis: BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has announced plans to expand the voting options for US and UK institutional clients and pooled pension funds that are invested in its index strategies, to allow them to directly vote on resolutions at annual meetings. The change is currently set to take place during 2022 and will affect about half of the approximately £3.5trn index equity assets that it currently holds under management. or to read the full analysis.