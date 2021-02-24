Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / AGMs / Holding an AGM

Legal News

Company general meetings and AGMs in 2021

Company general meetings and AGMs in 2021
Published on: 24 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Company general meetings and AGMs in 2021
  • Pandemic restrictions continue—company meetings in 2021
  • Key points
  • Specific questions addressed
  • Good practice recommendations
  • Sample wording for meeting notices

Article summary

Corporate analysis: This News Analysis summarises the latest guidance from the Corporate Governance Institute (CGI) relating to the holding of company general meetings and annual general meetings (AGMs) during 2021 in the context of ongoing pandemic restrictions and concerns. It will be of particular interest to, among others, company law practitioners, in-house lawyers and company secretaries.. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More