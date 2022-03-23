LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Use a contractual clause to determine a fixed-term secure tenancy (Croydon London Borough Council v Kalonga)

Published on: 23 March 2022
Local Government analysis: The Supreme Court has held that to obtain a possession order of any secure tenancy during a fixed term under section 82(1)(b) of the Housing Act 1985 (HA 1985) there must be a contractual provision enabling an end to the term prior to the agreed duration. It was argued that it was open to the landlord to utilise HA 1985, s 82(1A)(a) (the traditional route for periodic secure tenancies) to obtain a possession order, rather than HA 1985, s 82(1A)(b) (forfeiture under HA 1985, s 82(3) and (4)), and if forfeiture was required, the tenancy agreement included a forfeiture clause. Irrespective of the appeal being allowed in part, the claim for possession was dismissed because the appellant, although having an operative forfeiture clause, had not relied upon it, and had not complied with the requirements of HA 1985, s 82(3) and (4). Although not determinative of this appeal, the Supreme Court held that on non-default grounds, a break clause correctly operated would suffice to bring a claim within HA 1985, s 82(1)(b) and then HA 1985, s 82(1A)(a) would be applicable. Written by Anneli Robins, barrister at 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square who was instructed by the respondent tenant. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

