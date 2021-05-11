menu-search
Court of Appeal guidance on service charge consultation dispensation (Aster Communities v Chapman and others)

Published on: 11 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: This case shows the breadth of the discretion to grant dispensation from residential service charge consultation requirements on terms appropriate in their nature and effect. Written by Joshua Dubin, barrister at 3PB Barristers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

