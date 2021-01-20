Sign-in Help
Home / Competition

Legal News

UK Competition law—daily round-up (20/01/2021)

UK Competition law—daily round-up (20/01/2021)
Published on: 20 January 2021
Updated on: 20 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UK Competition law—daily round-up (20/01/2021)
  • Antitrust
  • Merger
  • Upcoming dates

Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) Ofcom’s decision to close its Chapter I investigation into parcel delivery and pick-up services. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of