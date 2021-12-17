LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UK Competition law—daily round-up (17/12/2021)

Published on: 17 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA’s announcement that it has appointed Geert Goeteyn to the role of Senior Legal Director. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

