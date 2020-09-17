Sign-in Help
UK Competition law—daily round-up (17/09/2020)

Published on: 17 September 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Article summary

A round-up of UK competition law developments, including (amongst other things) the CMA’s decisions to (i) impose interim measures to protect competition on UK-US air routes whilst it investigates an agreement involving BA and American Airlines, and (ii) withdraw its consultation on draft guidance on its powers and procedures in relation to co-operation mechanisms under the EU FDI Regulation. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

