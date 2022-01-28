LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Tesco Bank may refund 120,000 drivers over no-claims protection

Published on: 28 January 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Tesco Bank could be made to refund more than 120,000 motor insurance policyholders, after the Competitions and Markets Authority said on 28 January 2022 it had found that the lender had provided misleading information to customers about protecting their no-claims bonus. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

