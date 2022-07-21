LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Risk & Compliance weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Risk & Compliance forecast
  • Risk & Compliance forecast as at 19 July 2022
  • Data protection
  • Data Protection and Digital Information Bill introduced to House of Commons
  • Financial sanctions
  • Changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime as at 19 July 2022
  • OFAC fines Amex for missing red flags about drug kingpin
  • Ukraine conflict—FCDO and OFSI update guidance on Russia sanctions
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Risk & Compliance weekly highlights includes: the new Data Protection and Digital Information Bill, changes to the UK Russian sanctions regime and confirmation from Companies House of the launch date for the new Register of Overseas Entities. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

