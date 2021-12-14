LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
New statement of changes in Immigration Rules—HC 913

Published on: 14 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Immigration analysis: The government has issued a new Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules HC 913, together with an Explanatory Memorandum (EM). The changes, which came into force at 16.00 hrs on 14 December 2021, relate to the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) as set out in the Part of the Immigration Rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

