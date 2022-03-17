HC 1118 analysis—new Scale-up route

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The Home Office has issued a substantial new Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules HC 1118, along with an Explanatory Memorandum. The Statement implements the next stage of anticipated changes to the UK’s post-Brexit immigration system by implementing new and revised work routes under the Points-Based Immigration System as well as changes to family and private life routes. This analysis looks at the new ‘Scale-up’ route, which will be introduced on 22 August 2022. Written by Ross Kennedy of Vanessa Ganguin Immigration Law. or to read the full analysis.