HC 1118 analysis—new Scale-up route

Published on: 17 March 2022
  • HC 1118 analysis—new Scale-up route
  • What is the Scale-up route?
  • What are the requirements under the Scale-up route?
  • Sponsored applicants
  • Unsponsored applicants
  • Period and conditions
  • Settlement
  • Family members
  • Outstanding questions

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The Home Office has issued a substantial new Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules HC 1118, along with an Explanatory Memorandum. The Statement implements the next stage of anticipated changes to the UK’s post-Brexit immigration system by implementing new and revised work routes under the Points-Based Immigration System as well as changes to family and private life routes. This analysis looks at the new ‘Scale-up’ route, which will be introduced on 22 August 2022. Written by Ross Kennedy of Vanessa Ganguin Immigration Law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

