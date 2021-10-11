Immigration analysis: The government has issued a new Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules CP 542, together with an Explanatory Memorandum (EM). The changes, which came into force at 16.00 hrs on 11 October 2021, expand for limited periods the Temporary Work—Seasonal Worker route to include poultry workers and heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers who are aged 18 or above.
