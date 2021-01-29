Liquidated damages not payable in absence of replacement Non-Completion Certificate (D McLaughlin v Linthouse Housing Association)

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Sheriff Appeal Court found that where a Non-Completion Certificate was originally issued, and liquidated damages (LADs) deducted, but an extension of time was subsequently granted which revised the initial date for completion and resulted in the LADs being reduced, the employer’s architect/contract administrator should have issued a replacement Non-Completion Certificate in respect of the revised date of completion being missed. A failure to do so resulted in the employer losing its right to deduct LADs notwithstanding that, even with the extension, the works were still completed late. or to read the full analysis.