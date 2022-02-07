Key planning provisions of the Levelling Up White Paper

Planning analysis: The government has published a Levelling Up White Paper looking at opportunities to tackle regional inequalities across the UK. Key planning proposals relate to: simplifying local plans, developing a new Infrastructure Levy, enhancing compulsory purchase powers, empowering local communities through reforms to neighbourhood planning, regenerating towns and cities and delivering housing with a focus outside London and the South-East.
