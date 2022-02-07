LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Planning / National and local planning policy

Legal News

Key planning provisions of the Levelling Up White Paper

Published on: 07 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Key planning provisions of the Levelling Up White Paper
  • What are the key planning provisions of the Levelling Up White Paper?
  • Local plans
  • Infrastructure levy
  • Compulsory purchase
  • Wider changes to the planning system
  • Empowering local communities
  • Green spaces
  • Regeneration of towns and cities
  • Housing
    • More...

Article summary

Planning analysis: The government has published a Levelling Up White Paper looking at opportunities to tackle regional inequalities across the UK. Key planning proposals relate to: simplifying local plans, developing a new Infrastructure Levy, enhancing compulsory purchase powers, empowering local communities through reforms to neighbourhood planning, regenerating towns and cities and delivering housing with a focus outside London and the South-East. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justice

Perverting the course of justiceElements of the offence of perverting the course of justicePerverting the course of justice is a common law offence which can only be tried on indictment in the Crown Court. The elements of the offence are:•a person acts or embarks on a course of conduct•which has a

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

3 Q&As
View More
5 Practice notes
View More