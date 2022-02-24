- FTSE Women Leaders Review report shows women now hold 37.6% of FTSE 350 directorships
- Women on boards
- The annual reporting of the Auto Trader Group and BHP Group
- What is next for the FTSE Women Leaders Review?
Article summary
Corporate analysis: On 22 February 2022, the FTSE Women Leaders Review published its first report, which sets out new recommendations for improving female representation in FTSE 350 companies, as well as 2021 data on female representation in both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250. The review, which was announced by the government on 1 November 2021, builds on the work of the earlier Hampton-Alexander and Davies Reviews, being the ‘third and successor phase’ to the two reviews that came before it. Like its predecessors, it is to last five years.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.