LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate / Corporate governance / Boards and committees

Legal News

FTSE Women Leaders Review report shows women now hold 37.6% of FTSE 350 directorships

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FTSE Women Leaders Review report shows women now hold 37.6% of FTSE 350 directorships
  • Women on boards
  • The annual reporting of the Auto Trader Group and BHP Group
  • What is next for the FTSE Women Leaders Review?

Article summary

Corporate analysis: On 22 February 2022, the FTSE Women Leaders Review published its first report, which sets out new recommendations for improving female representation in FTSE 350 companies, as well as 2021 data on female representation in both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250. The review, which was announced by the government on 1 November 2021, builds on the work of the earlier Hampton-Alexander and Davies Reviews, being the ‘third and successor phase’ to the two reviews that came before it. Like its predecessors, it is to last five years. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents