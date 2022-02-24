FTSE Women Leaders Review report shows women now hold 37.6% of FTSE 350 directorships

Article summary

Corporate analysis: On 22 February 2022, the FTSE Women Leaders Review published its first report, which sets out new recommendations for improving female representation in FTSE 350 companies, as well as 2021 data on female representation in both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250. The review, which was announced by the government on 1 November 2021, builds on the work of the earlier Hampton-Alexander and Davies Reviews, being the ‘third and successor phase’ to the two reviews that came before it. Like its predecessors, it is to last five years. or to read the full analysis.