EU Competition law—daily round-up (29/09/2021)

Published on: 29 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

A round-up of EU competition law developments, including (amongst other things) (i) a judgment from the General Court which dismissed numerous appeals against the Commission’s electrolytic capacitors cartel decision, (ii) two judgments from the General Court which dismissed Ryanair and TUIfly’s appeals against the Commission’s Klagenfurt airport aid decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

