EU Competition law—daily round-up (19/07/2021)

The Commission has issued a decision under the State aid Temporary Framework approving Flemish scheme (worth €10m) to support event organising companies in the Flemish region affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak—see further, Midday Express

The Commission has cleared the acquisition of joint control over Boomi, Inc. by TPG Partners VIII LP and Francisco Partners Management LLP (M.10322) after a phase I investigation—see further, Midday Express

The Commission has cleared the acquisition of Hypion GmbH by HanseWerke AG, EDF Deutschland GmbH, IPP Projects GmbH and Entwicklungsagentur Region Heide AöR (M.10234) after a phase I investigation—see further, Midday Express

The Commission has cleared the acquisition of joint control over Apave SA by PAI Partners SAS and Association Gapave (M.10335) after a phase I investigation—see further, Midday Express

Applications have been published in Cases T- 291/12 Cathay Pacific Airways v Commission, T- 292/21 Singapore Airlines Cargo v Commission, T- 310/21 Air Canada v Commission and T- 313/21 SAS Cargo Group and Others v Commission, actions brought against the Commission for failure to pay the Default Interest Amount Payable and Compound Interest Amount Payable as required by the General Court in Case T-39/11

The Commission has decided to close its investigation because the evidence it has gathered was not sufficiently conclusive to justify pursuing the investigation further.

The Commission opened its investigation in November 2018 because of concerns that terms in Amadeus’ and Sabre’s agreements with airlines and travel agents for the distribution of airlines tickets might breach Article 101 TFEU.

The Commission announced it has closed its investigation into whether the agreements used by Amadeus and Sabre with airlines and travel agents infringe Article 101 TFEU (AT.40617—Airline ticket distribution (Amadeus) and AT.40618—Airline distribution ticket distribution (Sabre)).

Commission opens in-depth investigation regarding arbitration award in favour of Antin to be paid by Spain

The Commission announced it has opened an in-depth investigation in order to assess whether an arbitration award, to be paid by Spain in favour of Antin Infrastructure Services S.à.r.l. and Antin Energia Termosolar B.V. (Antin) as compensation for the foregone support following the modification of a renewable electricity measures, is compatible with the EU’s State aid rules

By way of background, in 2007, Spain established a scheme to support the production of electricity from renewable sources. This scheme was not notified to the Commission for approval under the EU’s State aid rules. In 2013, Spain modified the terms under which renewable installations could receive support. The modifications to apply also to installations that had started to receive the support under the 2007 scheme. On 10 November 2017, the Commission adopted decision SA.40348—support for electricity generation from renewable energy sources, cogeneration and waste-Spain, which found the 2013 support scheme to be compatible with EU State aid law.

Antin had invested in renewables installations in Spain, which benefitted from the 2007 support scheme. Following the modifications introduced by Spain with the 2013 scheme, Antin initiated an arbitration procedure in order to be compensated for the foregone support it would have received on the basis of the 2007 scheme.

An arbitral award of 2018 (Antin v Spain) found that Spain had infringed the Energy Charter Treaty when it modified the 2007 renewables support scheme and introduced a new support scheme in 2013 with lower amounts of support. The arbitral tribunal ordered Spain to compensate Antin for losses suffered as a consequence of the modifications of the 2007 scheme. The compensation amounts to €101m, plus interests on this sum and a contribution to the costs of the arbitration proceedings.

The Commission’s investigation will examine:

• the compliance of the arbitration award with the principles of mutual trust and autonomy of EU law • whether the arbitration award could lead to discrimination among investors based on nationality and on their ability to access international arbitration, and • the compliance with the arbitration award with the Commission’s 2008 Guidelines on State aid for environmental protection and the 2014 Guidelines on State Aid for Environmental Protection and Energy.

See further, press release

• The Commission announced it has re-approved, under EU State aid rules, a Dutch aid measure (worth €3.4bn) consisting of a State guarantee on loans and a subordinated State loan to KLM to provide urgent liquidity to the company in the context of coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. On 13 July 2020, the Commission originally approved, under Article 107(3)(b) TFEU and the Temporary Framework, Dutch measures to support KLM. However, on 19 May 2021, the General Court, on appeal by Ryanair, annulled the Commission’s decision (see further, Cases T- 465/20 Ryanair v Commission, T- 628/20 Ryanair v Commission and T- 643/20 Ryanair v Commission v Commission ).The General Court held that the Commission's decision had not provided sufficient reasoning, particularly on why KLM was the only beneficiary of the Dutch aid measure, and why KLM had not benefitted from a previous French aid measure granted to Air France. Given the context of the COVID-19 crisis, the effects of the annulment were suspended for two months, pending the adoption of a new decision by the Commission. The Commission has adopted a new decision confirming its previous assessment. It has addressed the issues identified by the General Court by providing further information on the functioning of the Air France-KLM group and on the contractual arrangements in place to regulate the grant of aid by the Netherlands and France. The Commission also carried out a thorough assessment of the Dutch and French aid measures and of their effective beneficiaries. Therefore, the Commission concluded that the measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a member state, in line with Article 107(3)(b) of the TFEU and the terms of the Temporary Framework. This new decision ensures that the disbursed aid to KLM will not have to be repaid—see further, Midday Express • The Commission announced it has approved, under EU State aid rules, a Portuguese calculation methodology for guarantee premiums on guaranteed loans for micro, and small and medium enterprises—see further, Midday Express • The Commission announced it has approved, under EU State aid rules, a Spanish scheme (worth €1bn) to provide debt and capital support to companies affected by coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak—see further, press release

