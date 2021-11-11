Corporate weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes: the launch of HMT's second consultation on the post-EU future regulatory framework review; the announcement by the LSE that it is developing a new market solution for voluntary carbon markets; the launch of ISS's consultation on proposed changes to its benchmark voting policy; and publication of the CGI's FTSE 350 Boardroom Bellwether survey. The highlights also include news of the publication by LexisNexis of a fourth edition of Corporate Finance: IPO & M&A. In addition, the highlights include case analysis on the recent Supreme Court decision in CPS v Aquila Advisory Ltd which re-affirmed the existing law on illegality and attribution of directors' wrongdoing to their companies and provided guidance and clarification on aspects of the law relating to fiduciary duty, constructive trusts, attribution and illegality.