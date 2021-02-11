Sign-in Help
Corporate weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Published on: 11 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Corporate governance
  • FRC publishes insight into reporting against Wates Principles
  • Report finds UK companies ‘woefully inadequate’ at climate change reporting
  • Change the Race Ratio campaign signatory update
  • Equity capital markets
  • FCA’s new major shareholdings notification portal to go live on 22 March 2021
  • Members
  • Re Euro Accessories Ltd
This week’s edition of Corporate weekly highlights includes an article by Sir James Wates looking at reporting against the Wates Principles, a report by environmental charity, ClientEarth, on climate change-related reporting by top listed companies in the UK, an update from the CBI on the Change the Race Ratio campaign, and the forthcoming launch of the FCA’s new major shareholdings notification portal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

