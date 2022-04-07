- Banking and Finance weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Banking & Finance case round-up
- Banking & Finance—March 2022 case round-up
- UK and International sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—EBRD Board of Governors vote for firm action against Russia and Belarus
- Ukraine conflict—European Commission releases press statement on fifth round of Russian sanctions
- Ukraine conflict—Government updates guidance on Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations
- Ukraine conflict—FCDO and White House announce further co-ordinated sanctions against Russia
- Ukraine conflict—HM Treasury issues OFSI General Licence regarding debt service by Central Bank of the Russian Federation and others
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI updates its Russia guidance
- Ukraine conflict—OFSI updates list of persons named in relation to financial and investment restrictions in Russia
- Ukraine conflict—US Treasury targets Russian technology sector to prevent evasion of sanctions
- LIBOR transition
- FSB welcomes smooth LIBOR transition and reminds firms to plan for USD LIBOR cessation
- Aviation finance
- Lombard North Central plc v European Skyjets Ltd (in liquidation)
- Project finance
- News Analyses on Transforming Public Procurement
- Sustainable finance
- UNEP FI and Finance for Biodiversity Foundation announce plans to collaborate on nature targets
- Commission launches NextGenerationEU Green Bond Dashboard
- TCLP launches Climate Solutions Tool
- Debt capital markets
- ESMA publishes final report on the EU Short Selling Regulation
- ICMA publishes Quarterly Report for Q2 2022
- IOSCO seeks feedback on market liquidity issues affecting corporate bond markets under stress and consults on good practices concerning ETFs
- UK Finance comments on EU aim to create domestic clearing for CCPs
- Derivatives
- Commission declares a number of US exchanges supervised by the SEC equivalent
- Dexia sues Italian province over crisis-era derivative deals
- ISDA developments
- Regulation for derivatives laywers
- EACH responds to ESMA consultation on review of RTS procyclicality of margin
- ESMA responds to European Commission consultation on review of EMIR central clearing framework
- FIA responds to ESMA consultation on review of RTS procyclicality of margin
- Structured products and securitisation
- ESMA publishes EU EMIR and EU SFTR data quality report 2021
- FCA’s UK SFTR webpage provides updates on LEIs and on reporting of SFTs with members of the ESCB
- Restructuring
- A return to ‘normal’ for restructuring and insolvency
- English court approves first restructuring plan to disenfranchise out-of-the-money stakeholders and first to compromise shareholders in a foreign company (Re Smile Telecoms Holdings Ltd)
- Regulation for banking lawyers
- ESMA updates Q&As on EU Benchmarks Regulation, Alternative Performance Measures Guidelines, EU MiFIR data reporting and EU SFTR data reporting
- FCA to end temporary digital register, allows extensions
- Fintech and Cryptoassets
- A landmark UK enforcement case for crypto-assets
- Council of the EU publishes final regulation on pilot regime for market infrastructures based on DLT
- HMT responds to consultation and call for evidence on UK approach to cryptoassets and DLT
- Crypto chasm growing between UK government, regulators on risks versus rewards
Article summary
This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the Banking & Finance March 2022 cases round up, (2) the case of Lombard North Central plc which looks at the interpretation of events of default and waiver clauses in a loan agreement, and (3) news analysis on Smile Telecoms Holdings Limited where the English court approved the restructuring plan which is the first to exclude out-of-the-money stakeholders from voting on the plan, and the first to compromise shareholders’ rights in a foreign company.
