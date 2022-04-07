Banking and Finance weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the Banking & Finance March 2022 cases round up, (2) the case of Lombard North Central plc which looks at the interpretation of events of default and waiver clauses in a loan agreement, and (3) news analysis on Smile Telecoms Holdings Limited where the English court approved the restructuring plan which is the first to exclude out-of-the-money stakeholders from voting on the plan, and the first to compromise shareholders’ rights in a foreign company. or to read the full analysis.