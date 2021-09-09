LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Banking and Finance weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • LIBOR and benchmarks
  • IOSCO says credit sensitive rates must comply with the Principles on Financial Benchmarks
  • EUR RFR Working Group writes to Commission on EONIA cessation
  • Lending
  • HMLR published blog on qualified e-signatures in property market
  • Law Commission publishes 2021–22 business plan
  • Proposed directive on credit servicers and purchasers to be considered by European Parliament at October 2021 plenary
  • Security
Article summary

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the Law Commission publishes its business plan detailing its priorities for 2021–22 including proposed consultations on digital assets, smart contracts and electronic trade documents; (2) the draft National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Notifiable Acquisition) (Specification of Qualifying Entities) Regulations 2021 are laid down; and (3) ISDA publishes comments on developing market standards for ESG. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

