Banking and Finance weekly highlights—9 September 2021

This week's edition of Banking and Finance weekly highlights includes: (1) the Law Commission publishes its business plan detailing its priorities for 2021–22 including proposed consultations on digital assets, smart contracts and electronic trade documents; (2) the draft National Security and Investment Act 2021 (Notifiable Acquisition) (Specification of Qualifying Entities) Regulations 2021 are laid down; and (3) ISDA publishes comments on developing market standards for ESG.
