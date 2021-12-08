LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Additional defendants could not be joined to a dental negligence claim against the wishes of the claimant (Pawley v Whitecross Dental Care Ltd & Another)

Published on: 08 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: In this case, the Court of Appeal (Lord Justice Underhill, Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Stuart-Smith) considered the unusual circumstances of a decision to join defendants to a claim against the wishes of a claimant. Written by Ben Collins QC, barrister at Old Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

