Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Litigation / The claimant and statements of case

Legal News

Adding parties after expiry of limitation and amending names to correct mistakes (Various Claimants v G4S)

Adding parties after expiry of limitation and amending names to correct mistakes (Various Claimants v G4S)
Published on: 15 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Adding parties after expiry of limitation and amending names to correct mistakes (Various Claimants v G4S)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • The limitation position
  • The addition of claimants
  • Strike out
  • Alternative reasoning
  • Consent to joinder
  • Conclusion on added claimants
    • More...

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court struck out a series of amendments which sought to add a number of new claimants to an existing action in circumstances where the addition of those parties was sought, and the amendments were made, after expiration of the limitation period but before service of the claim form. The court similarly refused to allow the amendment of the names of the claimants (with the exception of one) in the same circumstances, there being real doubt as to the identity of the original claimants in the first place. The court also considered the correct route by which a defendant could seek the removal of any parties incorrectly added to the claim, and how consent to addition as a claimant falls to be signified for the purposes of CPR 19.4(4). Written by Christopher Snell, barrister at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More