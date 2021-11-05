LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
'Battle of the forms'—first shot, framework agreements and jurisdiction clauses (TRW v Panasonic)

Published on: 05 November 2021
Commercial analysis: While the 'last shot' usually wins the contractual 'battle of the forms' to determine which party’s standard terms govern the contract concluded, in TRW v Panasonic, the Court of Appeal held that, exceptionally, the seller’s 'first shot' had won the battle by creating an overarching 'master' agreement governing all subsequent purchases by the buyer. The court also rejected (obiter) the buyer’s argument that that overarching agreement was unsupported by consideration, drawing an analogy with public procurement and framework agreements, which have been held to be binding and never challenged for lack of consideration. Written by Chirag Karia QC, barrister at Quadrant Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

