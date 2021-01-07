Sign-in Help
USA—threshold question of whether parties bound by arbitration agreements remanded to lower court (Petroleos Mexicanos v Executive Mfe Aviation)

Published on: 07 January 2021
Updated on: 07 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The District Court of Appeal of the State of Florida ruled that a Florida judge was wrong not to first decide, as a threshold question, whether two aircraft maintenance companies that sued Petróleos Mexicanos for $US 8m in court were bound by underlying arbitration clauses before denying the Mexican state-owned energy company’s application to compel arbitration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

