USA—threshold question of whether parties bound by arbitration agreements remanded to lower court (Petroleos Mexicanos v Executive Mfe Aviation)

Law360: The District Court of Appeal of the State of Florida ruled that a Florida judge was wrong not to first decide, as a threshold question, whether two aircraft maintenance companies that sued Petróleos Mexicanos for $US 8m in court were bound by underlying arbitration clauses before denying the Mexican state-owned energy company’s application to compel arbitration.
