Singapore—Court of Appeal deals with alleged fraud in arbitration and time limits for setting aside (Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels v Global Gaming Philippines)

Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels Inc v Global Gaming Philippines LLC [2021] SCGA 9

What are the practical implications of this case? This case demonstrates the systematic and methodical approach the Singapore court will adopt to any challenge to an award on the basis of fraud, which the court observed ‘tends to induce an emotive response aimed at avoiding injustice’. To set aside an award on the basis of fraud, a party must establish that the fraud occurred in the course of the arbitration proceedings, and that it had a causative impact on the outcome of the arbitration. It is not enough to raise allegations of fraud that may be connected or related to an aspect of the underlying dispute in the arbitration. Second, the case reinforces the high threshold for demonstrating that an award was affected by fraud from suppression or non-disclosure of documents. The court emphasised that a party relying on non-disclosure to establish fraud had to demonstrate that the non-disclosure was done deliberately and dishonestly (as opposed to innocently or negligently) with the intention of misleading the arbitral tribunal. This will be difficult to establish in most cases. Third, although the time limit for setting-aside applications is strict, a party is not left entirely without recourse even if the three-month time limit has expired. A party may still be entitled to resist enforcement of the award, although it should seek advice on the enforcement regimes that may apply differently in other enforcement jurisdictions.

What was the background? Bloomberry Resorts engaged Global Gaming under a management agreement to develop and operate a resort and casino. Disputes subsequently arose under the management agreement, which resulted in Bloomberry Resorts terminating the management agreement for alleged material breaches by Global Gaming. Global Gaming commenced arbitration proceedings for wrongful termination. The arbitral tribunal found that there had been no material breaches of the management agreement, and, accordingly, that Bloomberry Resorts’ termination was not justified. Bloomberry Resorts applied to the Singapore High Court to set aside the arbitral tribunal’s award more than a year after it was issued. Bloomberry Resorts claimed that it discovered, in the intervening period, that two Global Gaming executives were involved in transactions at their previous employer, Las Vegas Sands (LVS), that were the subject of investigations by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Department of Justice (DOJ). Bloomberry Resorts said that the SEC issued an order instituting cease-and-desist proceeding against LVS while the arbitration was ongoing, and the DOJ entered into a non-prosecution agreement with LVS, which was published only after the arbitral award was issued (together, the ‘FCPA findings’). Bloomberry Resorts claimed that the FCPA findings contradicted certain representations that one of the investigated executives, Mr Weidner, had made to Bloomberry Resorts prior to the commencement of the arbitration. No information or evidence on the investigations were disclosed in the arbitration. Bloomberry Resorts argued that Global Gaming, by suppressing or concealing evidence in the arbitration concerning the investigations into LVS, had procured the arbitral award through fraud. The High Court dismissed the setting aside application, and Bloomberry Resorts appealed ([2020] SGHC 01; see News Analysis: Singapore—developer fails to set aside award for fraud in casino dispute (Bloomberry Resorts And Hotels v Global Gaming Philippines).

What did the court decide? The Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and refused to set aside the award. The court held that the setting-aside application was time-barred and that the award was, in any event, not ‘affected by fraud’ within the meaning of the IAA, s 24(a). Time limit for setting-aside applications The court held that the three-month time limit in Article 34(3) of the Model Law applied to all setting-aside applications brought under Article 34. The court relied on the language of Article 34(3), and the travaux preparatoire to the Model Law, which had considered and rejected a separate time limit for applications on grounds of fraud. The court also found that setting aside grounds in the IAA, s 24 were subject to the same time limit, since they did not form a separate regime, but provided additional grounds to set aside an award within the same framework. When an award is induced or affected by fraud The court considered whether ‘the making of the award was induced or affected by fraud’ under the IAA, s 24. The court rejected Bloomberry Resorts’ arguments that non-disclosure or purported false statements by the investigated executives constituted procedural fraud. First, the fact of the investigations did not need to be disclosed in the arbitration because they were not at issue. The investigations involved completely different companies and did not relate to Global Gaming or its activities. Bloomberry resorts had also not alleged in the arbitration that Global Gaming or its principals had been involved in the conduct that was the subject of the investigations. Second, Mr Weidner’s purportedly false statements to Bloomberry Resorts did not constitute fraud, because the FCPA findings did not establish, to the requisite threshold of proof, that the statements were false. The purported false statements were, in any event, not made in the course of the arbitral proceedings and this was a key factor in the assessment of whether the arbitral award was induced or affected by fraud. Third, even if certain emails that Global Gaming executives failed to disclose in the arbitration were in breach of the document production orders issued by the arbitral tribunal, there was no evidence that the decision not to produce the emails was made dishonestly or deliberately to deceive the tribunal.