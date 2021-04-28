Sign-in Help
US Supreme Court declined to stay Section 1782 application for discovery in English arbitration (Servotronics v Rolls-Royce)

Published on: 28 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The US Supreme Court declined to restrict a South Carolina court from ordering Rolls-Royce to provide information to be used in an arbitration seated in England while the US Supreme Court considers in a related case whether federal courts can order discovery for private commercial arbitration abroad pursuant to section 1782(a) of Title 28 of the US Code (Section 1782) (also cited as 28 USC § 1782). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

