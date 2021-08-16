menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / International arbitration / Arbitration in the Americas

Legal News

USA—Ninth Circuit finds NY Convention applies in Hurricane Harvey insurance dispute (CLMS v Amwins)

Published on: 16 August 2021
Published by: Law360
  • USA—Ninth Circuit finds NY Convention applies in Hurricane Harvey insurance dispute (CLMS v Amwins)

Article summary

Law360, London: The Ninth Circuit has found that the owner and operator of a Houston townhome complex must arbitrate their insurance dispute over US$5.7m in flood damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, finding the policy’s arbitration clause falls under the New York Convention. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More