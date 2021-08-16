USA—Ninth Circuit finds NY Convention applies in Hurricane Harvey insurance dispute (CLMS v Amwins)

Law360, London: The Ninth Circuit has found that the owner and operator of a Houston townhome complex must arbitrate their insurance dispute over US$5.7m in flood damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, finding the policy’s arbitration clause falls under the New York Convention.
