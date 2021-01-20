Canada—Quebec court upholds arbitration clause in coronavirus (COVID-19) coverage dispute

Law360: A judge in the Superior Court of Quebec has sent a steakhouse’s dispute over coverage of business interruption losses stemming from coronavirus (COVID-19) to arbitration, saying the dispute resolution clause in its insurance agreement is clear and unambiguous that an arbitrator, not the courts, must decide whether there is coverage.
