Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

US—Ninth Circuit denies arbitration for the second time (Setty v Shrinivas Sugandhalaya)

US—Ninth Circuit denies arbitration for the second time (Setty v Shrinivas Sugandhalaya)
Published on: 22 January 2021
Updated on: 22 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • US—Ninth Circuit denies arbitration for the second time (Setty v Shrinivas Sugandhalaya)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has, in a split decision, denied for the second time an Indian incense manufacturer’s application to arbitrate a trademark dispute with the owner’s brother,after the US Supreme Court asked it to consider new case law regarding non-signatories to arbitration agreements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
4 News
View More