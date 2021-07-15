menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Repairing obligations and dilapidations / Dilapidations

Legal News

The Building Safety Bill July 2020—does it deliver on promises to leaseholders over costs of remediation?

The Building Safety Bill July 2020—does it deliver on promises to leaseholders over costs of remediation?
Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • The Building Safety Bill July 2020—does it deliver on promises to leaseholders over costs of remediation?
  • Prior to royal assent, amendments to the Fire Safety Act which would have prevented the owner of a building from passing the costs of necessary fire safety remedial work on to leaseholders were defeated by the government. Leaseholders of properties with fire safety defects may therefore still be liable to pay for remedial works. How does the draft Building Safety Bill (5 July 2021) (the Bill) address this and how does this impact the issue of service charges?
  • What aspects (if any) of the Building Safety Bill are likely to be subject to the most debate, or seem most likely to change, as it passes through Parliament?
  • Is the proposed new residential property developer levy likely to assist in funding cladding remediation works?
  • When can we expect the Building Safety Bill to come into effect?
  • Is there anything that leaseholders, developers and landlords should be doing in the meantime?

Article summary

Property analysis: The long-awaited Building Safety Bill has now been published by the government. However, it has been criticised for not going far enough to protect leaseholders, especially in relation to the recovery of costs for remedial works. Sue Ryan, partner, and Cathy Moore, PSL principal associate, both of Gowling WLG, share their thoughts on the most contentious parts of the Building Safety Bill and what leaseholders, developers and landlords should be aware of. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More