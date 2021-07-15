- The Building Safety Bill July 2020—does it deliver on promises to leaseholders over costs of remediation?
- Prior to royal assent, amendments to the Fire Safety Act which would have prevented the owner of a building from passing the costs of necessary fire safety remedial work on to leaseholders were defeated by the government. Leaseholders of properties with fire safety defects may therefore still be liable to pay for remedial works. How does the draft Building Safety Bill (5 July 2021) (the Bill) address this and how does this impact the issue of service charges?
- What aspects (if any) of the Building Safety Bill are likely to be subject to the most debate, or seem most likely to change, as it passes through Parliament?
- Is the proposed new residential property developer levy likely to assist in funding cladding remediation works?
- When can we expect the Building Safety Bill to come into effect?
- Is there anything that leaseholders, developers and landlords should be doing in the meantime?
Article summary
Property analysis: The long-awaited Building Safety Bill has now been published by the government. However, it has been criticised for not going far enough to protect leaseholders, especially in relation to the recovery of costs for remedial works. Sue Ryan, partner, and Cathy Moore, PSL principal associate, both of Gowling WLG, share their thoughts on the most contentious parts of the Building Safety Bill and what leaseholders, developers and landlords should be aware of.
