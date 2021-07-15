The Building Safety Bill July 2020—does it deliver on promises to leaseholders over costs of remediation?

Article summary

Property analysis: The long-awaited Building Safety Bill has now been published by the government. However, it has been criticised for not going far enough to protect leaseholders, especially in relation to the recovery of costs for remedial works. Sue Ryan, partner, and Cathy Moore, PSL principal associate, both of Gowling WLG, share their thoughts on the most contentious parts of the Building Safety Bill and what leaseholders, developers and landlords should be aware of. or to read the full analysis.