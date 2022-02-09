Ryanair loses appeal over strike payouts to passengers (Civil Aviation Authority v Ryanair DAC)

Law360, London: The Court of Appeal has ruled that thousands of Ryanair passengers whose flights were cancelled because of strikes are entitled to compensation, rejecting the budget airline’s argument that it should not have to pay because the labour difficulties amounted to ‘extraordinary circumstances’.
