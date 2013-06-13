Price-fixing—leniency documents and victims' rights

Article summary

Competition analysis: What rights do victims of price-fixing cartels have in pursuing follow-on damages? Graeme Young, partner and head of EU & Competition at Dundas & Wilson LLP, advises that the judgment in Donau Chemie places a heavy onus on authorities seeking to refuse claimants access to leniency documents, but its impact must be considered in the light of the European Commission's recently published draft Directive on collective actions. or to read the full analysis.