Mastercard v Merricks—an important year for collective proceedings and representative actions

Published on: 09 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Mastercard v Merricks—an important year for collective proceedings and representative actions
  • ‘Collective’ competition proceedings
  • The approach of the Supreme Court
  • A wider relevance?

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In Mastercard v Merricks, the Supreme Court has clarified the requirements for certification of collective proceedings in competition cases. This is a significant decision, likely to be relied upon by claimants seeking to recover follow-on damages for competition law infringements where difficult questions arise as to the quantification of loss and proposals for the distribution of any award of damages to the certified class. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

