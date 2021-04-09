Mastercard v Merricks—an important year for collective proceedings and representative actions

Dispute Resolution analysis: In Mastercard v Merricks, the Supreme Court has clarified the requirements for certification of collective proceedings in competition cases. This is a significant decision, likely to be relied upon by claimants seeking to recover follow-on damages for competition law infringements where difficult questions arise as to the quantification of loss and proposals for the distribution of any award of damages to the certified class.
