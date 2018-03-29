Sign-in Help
Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—29 March 2018

Published on: 29 March 2018
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • General Court annuls EMA decision refusing to validate application for orphan designation (Shire Pharmaceuticals Ireland Ltd v EMA)
  • Innovate UK to invest £10m in antimicrobial resistance projects
  • Brexit
  • MLex Special Report: Rival Visions of a Brexit Deal
  • Brexit—European Council adopts guidelines on future EU-UK relationship
  • EU Commission sets out position on IP rights post-Brexit
  • Disputes and regulatory enforcement
Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences highlights includes details of the General Court case Shire Pharmaceuticals Ireland Ltd v EMA concerning an application for orphan designation, news of The European Ombudsman's decision that EMA's refusal to identify a company that asked for public access to a report on a drug constituted maladministration, and the latest updates on Brexit, including the position on IP rights in the latest iteration of the draft withdrawal agreement.

