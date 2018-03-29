- Life Sciences weekly highlights—29 March 2018
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- General Court annuls EMA decision refusing to validate application for orphan designation (Shire Pharmaceuticals Ireland Ltd v EMA)
- Innovate UK to invest £10m in antimicrobial resistance projects
- Brexit
- MLex Special Report: Rival Visions of a Brexit Deal
- Brexit—European Council adopts guidelines on future EU-UK relationship
- EU Commission sets out position on IP rights post-Brexit
- Disputes and regulatory enforcement
- Ombudsman finds European Medicines Agency refusal to identify company was ‘maladministration’
- IP
- Court of Appeal upholds findings on validity and infringement of heart valve patents (Edwards Lifesciences v Boston Scientific)
- Application for joint trial on an account of profits and inquiry as to damages refused (Edwards Lifesciences v Boston Scientific)
Article summary
This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes details of the General Court case Shire Pharmaceuticals Ireland Ltd v EMA concerning an application for orphan designation, news of The European Ombudsman’s decision that EMA’s refusal to identify a company that asked for public access to a report on a drug constituted maladministration, and the latest updates on Brexit, including the position on IP rights in the latest iteration of the draft withdrawal agreement.
