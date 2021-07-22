Life Sciences weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the provisional agreement between the Council of the EU and European Parliament on the EU Health Technology Assessment Regulation (HTA Regulation), details of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) announcing that all new Clinical Trials of Investigational Medicinal Products in the UK will be subject to a combined review from the MHRA and the UK Research Ethics Services from January 2022, and information of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) fining a company £260m for anticompetitive abuses with respect of the supply of hydrocortisone tablets. or to read the full analysis.