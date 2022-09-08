LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—8 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • Two UK government reports highlight progress needed for the success of the UK life sciences industry (and its regulator)
  • FDA utilises Operation Lascar to tackle transshipment of illicit health products into US from EU
  • MHRA approves bivalent coronavirus (COVID-19) booster vaccine
  • Business transactions
  • European Commission prohibits Illumina acquiring GRAIL
  • EU bans Illumina’s US$8bn acquisition of Grail
  • FTC appealing judge’s ruling on Illumina’s US$8bn Grail deal
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of two UK government reports from this summer about the UK life sciences sector compared to other key markets and what needs to be done to move forward competitively, news and analysis of the CMA undoing the Illumina acquisition of Grail following several related legal challenges while the US reaches a very different outcome for Illumina, a UK court enforces a restrictive covenant against an AstraZeneca executive moving to GSK and a couple stories focus on the lessons from coronavirus (COVID-19) for the R&D industry among other news. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More