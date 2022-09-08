Life Sciences weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of two UK government reports from this summer about the UK life sciences sector compared to other key markets and what needs to be done to move forward competitively, news and analysis of the CMA undoing the Illumina acquisition of Grail following several related legal challenges while the US reaches a very different outcome for Illumina, a UK court enforces a restrictive covenant against an AstraZeneca executive moving to GSK and a couple stories focus on the lessons from coronavirus (COVID-19) for the R&D industry among other news. or to read the full analysis.