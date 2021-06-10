- Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Manufacture, marketing and sale
- ATMP trade organisations call for GMO exemption in EU
- Commission publishes plan for Regulation (EU) 2017/746, the IVDR
- PMCPA announces consultation of amendments to 2021 ABPI Code template
- MDCG publishes guidance in implant cards
- FAQs published on European Medical Device Nomenclature
- MDCG explains how IMDRF N48 guidance applies to MDR and IVDR
- Research and development
- Therapeutics and Vaccines Clinical Trials Charter agreed by G7 health ministers
- Further £1m pledged to develop treatments for antibiotic-resistant infections
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MHRA approves use of Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for ages 12–15
- Government launches partnership to expedite future pandemic responses post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commons examines COVAX Initiative
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Testing Requirements and Standards) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- EMA highlights importance of evidence from observational studies
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of a paper calling for the relaxation of EU regulations that treat advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) as genetically modified organisms (GMOs), details about the Commission’s newly published implementation and preparedness plan for the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR), and news of G7 health ministers agreeing to the Therapeutics and Vaccines Clinical Trials Charter, which aims to improve the efficiency of evidence from vaccine and therapeutic trials.
