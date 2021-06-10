menu-search
Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • ATMP trade organisations call for GMO exemption in EU
  • Commission publishes plan for Regulation (EU) 2017/746, the IVDR
  • PMCPA announces consultation of amendments to 2021 ABPI Code template
  • MDCG publishes guidance in implant cards
  • FAQs published on European Medical Device Nomenclature
  • MDCG explains how IMDRF N48 guidance applies to MDR and IVDR
  • Research and development
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of a paper calling for the relaxation of EU regulations that treat advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) as genetically modified organisms (GMOs), details about the Commission’s newly published implementation and preparedness plan for the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR), and news of G7 health ministers agreeing to the Therapeutics and Vaccines Clinical Trials Charter, which aims to improve the efficiency of evidence from vaccine and therapeutic trials. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

