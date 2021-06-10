Life Sciences weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of a paper calling for the relaxation of EU regulations that treat advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) as genetically modified organisms (GMOs), details about the Commission’s newly published implementation and preparedness plan for the In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR), and news of G7 health ministers agreeing to the Therapeutics and Vaccines Clinical Trials Charter, which aims to improve the efficiency of evidence from vaccine and therapeutic trials. or to read the full analysis.