Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 August 2019

Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 August 2019
Published on: 01 August 2019
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Life Sciences weekly highlights—1 August 2019
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Can Parliament prevent a no deal Brexit?
  • Human Medicines and Medical Devices (Amendment etc) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019
  • Intellectual property
  • Trade mark use in clinical trials, no bar to non-use revocation (Viridis Pharmaceuticals Ltd)
  • Business transactions
  • Governing law—time to distinguish between English and Welsh law?
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Life Sciences weekly highlights includes analysis of the judgment in Viridis Pharmaceuticals on trade mark use in clinical trials, the draft of the Human Medicines and Medical Devices (Amendment) etc (EU Exit) Regulations 2019, as well as a discussion of whether Parliament can prevent a no deal Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More