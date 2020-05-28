Information Law weekly highlights—28 May 2020

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has rejected the need for a Digital Contact Tracing (Data Protection) Bill and analysis of a recent reputation management case. It also includes analysis of a guide to the privacy challenges of real time bidding in programmatic advertising and news of recent developments relating to Brexit.
