Information Law weekly highlights—28 May 2020

Published on: 28 May 2020
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • New legislation unnecessary for safety of NHS tracing app
  • Reputation management
  • BrewDog defamation claim struck out (BrewDog Plc v Frank Public Relations Ltd)
  • Data protection
  • UK Adtech receives new guidance to address the privacy challenges of real time bidding in programmatic advertising
  • Updated data protection impact assessment template published
  • Brexit
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has rejected the need for a Digital Contact Tracing (Data Protection) Bill and analysis of a recent reputation management case. It also includes analysis of a guide to the privacy challenges of real time bidding in programmatic advertising and news of recent developments relating to Brexit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

