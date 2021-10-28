LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Information Law weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Autumn Budget 2021
  • Autumn Budget 2021—key Information Law announcements
  • Data protection
  • EU-US negotiators nearing deal on Privacy Shield
  • ICO issues warning after charity fined £10,000 for revealing personal data
  • ICO issues data protection recommendations for VTCs
  • CCTV, including audio recording features, breached UK data protection law (Fairhurst v Woodward)
  • Commission publishes joint statement on first review of EU-Japan adequacy agreement
Article summary

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of key Information Law announcements from the Autumn Budget 2021, that EU and US negotiators are reportedly nearing a deal on a replacement to the EU-US Privacy Shield and details of recent fines issued by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for breaches of data protection and ePrivacy laws. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

