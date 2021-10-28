Information Law weekly highlights—28 October 2021

This week's edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news of key Information Law announcements from the Autumn Budget 2021, that EU and US negotiators are reportedly nearing a deal on a replacement to the EU-US Privacy Shield and details of recent fines issued by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) for breaches of data protection and ePrivacy laws.
