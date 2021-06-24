menu-search
Information Law weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Free UK data flows approved as EU states vote unanimously for ‘adequacy’ decisions
  • EDPB announces final recommendations on supplementary measures following Schrems II
  • Court of Justice delivers judgment on aspects of EU GDPR’s one-stop shop mechanism (Facebook Ireland v the Belgian Data Protection Authority)
  • Copyright trolls can pursue users of peer-to-peer networks and record their IP addresses (Mircom v Telenet)
  • EU-US data-transfer agreement could be agreed in 2021, Reynders says
  • ICO looks at increasing use of LFR technology and its impact on personal data
  • EDPB and EDPS issue joint opinion on proposed EU AI regulation
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the EU states voted unanimously for ‘adequacy’ decisions to allow personal data flows to the UK to continue, that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has announced its final recommendations on supplementary measures to assist controllers and processors acting as data exporters following Schrems II and that the Court of Justice has provided a preliminary ruling clarifying aspects of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) ‘one-stop shop’ mechanism. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

