Information Law weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes: news that the EU states voted unanimously for ‘adequacy’ decisions to allow personal data flows to the UK to continue, that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) has announced its final recommendations on supplementary measures to assist controllers and processors acting as data exporters following Schrems II and that the Court of Justice has provided a preliminary ruling clarifying aspects of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) ‘one-stop shop’ mechanism. or to read the full analysis.