Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Data Protection
  • Data Protection and Digital Information Bill introduced to House of Commons
  • Google joins Global CBPR system to support trusted data flows
  • EDPB adopts criteria on cross–border cases and their strategic importance
  • EDPB and EDPS adopt joint opinion on EHDS proposal
  • EDPS issues opinion on proposed Directive on recovery and confiscation of assets
  • ICO publishes and seeks views on draft ICO25 plan
  • ICO publishes opening speech from John Edwards at DPPC 2022
Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill was introduced to the House of Commons and that Google has announced it will join the Global Cross-Border Privacy Rules (CBPR) system. There is News Analysis of how the UK’s intellectual property regime stands up in the face of emerging AI technology and other recent developments relating to data protection and databases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

