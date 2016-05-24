Sign-in Help
Fixed recoverable costs—settling at the court door

Published on: 24 May 2016
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Personal Injury analysis: The case of Dos Santos Mendes v Hochtief (UK) Constructions Ltd dealt with the issue of fixed recoverable costs (FRC) under the Civil Procedures Rules (CPR) in a claim brought under the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury Claims in Road Traffic Accidents (RTA Protocol). Jasmine Murphy, a barrister at Hardwicke, examines the case and its potential implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

