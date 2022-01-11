LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Dismissal of application to resile from a pre-action admission leads to judgment (Shah v Barnet London Borough Council)

Published on: 11 января 2022
  • Dismissal of application to resile from a pre-action admission leads to judgment (Shah v Barnet London Borough Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: Master Stevens refused permission for the defendant in a personal injury claim to resile from a pre-action admission of liability. The defendant argued that new evidence concerning the accident locus had come to light, and the admission had been made on a mistaken basis. The judge held that it would reflect poorly on the justice system to allow the defendant a ‘last bite on the cherry’ in respect of admitted liability when so many experienced claims handlers had reviewed the matter over a considerable period of time. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

