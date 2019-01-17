Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Pre-action / Personal injury protocols

Legal News

Court holds RTA claimant entitled to standard costs after accepting Part 36 offer (Adelekun v Lai Ho)

Court holds RTA claimant entitled to standard costs after accepting Part 36 offer (Adelekun v Lai Ho)
Published on: 17 January 2019
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court holds RTA claimant entitled to standard costs after accepting Part 36 offer (Adelekun v Lai Ho)
  • What are the practical implications of the judgment?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Tom Jenkinson, senior lawyer at Bolt Burdon Kemp, examines a decision of the County Court in Adelekun v Lai Ho concerning the entitlement of a road traffic accident (RTA) claimant, who had accepted the defendant’s offer to settle under CPR 36 in the sum of £30,000, to reasonable costs on the standard basis. The court ordered the payment of reasonable costs on the standard basis even though the fixed costs regime applied under Section IIIA of CPR 45 to claims which were no longer continuing under the RTA pre-action protocol, as that was what the consent order had stated. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
2 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
2 Precedents
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More