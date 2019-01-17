Court holds RTA claimant entitled to standard costs after accepting Part 36 offer (Adelekun v Lai Ho)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Tom Jenkinson, senior lawyer at Bolt Burdon Kemp, examines a decision of the County Court in Adelekun v Lai Ho concerning the entitlement of a road traffic accident (RTA) claimant, who had accepted the defendant’s offer to settle under CPR 36 in the sum of £30,000, to reasonable costs on the standard basis. The court ordered the payment of reasonable costs on the standard basis even though the fixed costs regime applied under Section IIIA of CPR 45 to claims which were no longer continuing under the RTA pre-action protocol, as that was what the consent order had stated. or to read the full analysis.