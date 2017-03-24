Sign-in Help
Exploring a pre-action disclosure application (Sharp v Leeds City Council)

Published on: 24 March 2017
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • Original news
  • What is the background to the case, briefly?
  • What issues did the case raise?
  • What were the main arguments put forward?
  • What did the judge decide, and why?
  • To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area?
  • What practical lessons can those advising take away from this case?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Kweku Aggrey-Orleans barrister at 12 King’s Bench Walk, Temple, London considers the issues around a pre-action protocol in a recent dispute resolution and personal injury case of Sharp v Leeds City Council. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

